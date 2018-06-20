Greitens speaks at St. Louis area police prayer breakfast

ST. CHARLES (AP) — In a brief and subdued speech to hundreds of St. Louis area police officers, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens praised law enforcement while making no reference to his own legal problems.

Greitens spoke Wednesday at an annual breakfast of the St. Louis Area Police Chiefs Association. He told the officers that a strong majority of Missourians support police even in a time of controversies.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the governor made no mention of the two criminal indictments he faces or growing calls that he should resign. Reporters were kept at the back of the room and told they could not ask questions about the controversies.

Association officials said they asked Greitens to be keynote speaker because he has been a strong supporter of law enforcement.