Greitens still against expanding Medicaid in Missouri

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Eric Greitens said he's still against expanding eligibility for Medicaid in Missouri following failed efforts in Congress to overhaul health care.

Greitens told reporters Tuesday in Jefferson City that he doesn't support broadening eligibility under former President Barack Obama's federal health care law.

Greitens was among Republican governors who wrote to congressional leaders in support of a House plan to overhaul health care. Efforts to pass the bill collapsed last week, but Greitens says he still supports repealing and replacing the federal law.

Neighboring Kansas and other Republican-led states including Maine, North Carolina and Virginia now are looking to expand Medicaid eligibility.

Some Democratic lawmakers in response are renewing calls to do the same in Missouri.