Greitens supporters create nonprofit for his defense after indictment

COLUMBIA - A nonprofit has been created to help fund Gov. Eric Greitens' legal defense costs in the wake of his indictment for felony invasion of privacy, according to reports.

The Kansas City Star reports that supporters of Greitens filed paperwork with the IRS to establish a nonprofit corporation. Its name is ERG Defense Fund. The letters correspond to the governor's full name: Eric Robert Greitens.

Part of the nonprofit's purpose is to "raise/spend funds to defray legal expenses," according to the IRS form and articles of incorporation filed with the Missouri secretary of state's office.

The ERG Defense Fund was created Friday as a tax-exempt 527 organization. An IRS breakdown of what 527 organizations can and cannot do states that they cannot receive tax-deductible charitable contributions, among other restrictions.

The IRS form lists Sean Droke as the defense fund's president and director. Droke served on Greitens’ leadership team during his campaign.

CEO of Onshore Outsourcing Shane Mayes and Chairman of the Michigan Republican Party Ron Weiser are also listed as directors. Nancy Reinkemeyer is listed as the secretary.

Webster Groves businessman Tom Reedy is listed as treasurer. Greitens appointed Reedy as a lay member on the 21st Circuit Judicial Commission in November.