Greitens trial: no bench trial, jury selection Thursday, key testimony allowed

1 month 1 week 6 days ago Monday, May 07 2018 May 7, 2018 Monday, May 07, 2018 12:06:00 PM CDT May 07, 2018 in News
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Latest on the investigation of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local):

2:45 P.M.

A St. Louis judge has rejected three expert witnesses prosecutors wanted to put on the stand in the felony invasion of privacy trial of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

The Republican is accused of taking an unauthorized and compromising photo of a woman during an extramarital affair in 2015, before he was elected.

Prosecutors had planned to call two electrical engineers to discuss the distinctive sound an iPhone makes when taking a picture, and technical issues about what constitutes transmitting a photo under Missouri's invasion of privacy law.

Burlison ruled neither was necessary. He also excluded a law professor who would have testified about revenge pornography.

Greitens' trial begins next week. He also faces another felony charge in St. Louis and potential impeachment proceedings in Jefferson City.

1:45 p.m.

A St. Louis judge plans to begin jury selection on Thursday as planned in Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' felony invasion of privacy trial.

Greitens' attorneys argue that pretrial publicity makes it impossible for him to get a fair trial by jury and asked Circuit Judge Rex Burlison to hold a bench trial. Burlison had previously ruled against a request for a bench trial in the case.

Burlison said Monday that he will begin jury selection and reconsider if it becomes apparent that an impartial jury cannot be seated.

The Republican governor is accused of taking an unauthorized photo of a woman while she was partially nude during a sexual encounter in 2015, before he was elected.

Greitens also faces another felony charge in St. Louis and potential impeachment proceedings in Jefferson City.

___

1 p.m.

Prosecutors in the felony invasion of privacy case against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens do not have the photo that's central to the case as they prepare for a trial set to start May 14.

The married Republican governor is accused of taking an unauthorized photo of a woman while she was partially nude during a sexual encounter in 2015, before he was elected.

Circuit Judge Rex Burlison on Monday asked prosecutors if they had acquired the photo. Chief Trial Assistant Robert Dierker said they had not, and that the case rests on circumstantial evidence.

Greitens has admitted to the affair but denied criminal wrongdoing. He has not directly answered questions about whether he took the photo.

The alleged incident came to light when the woman's ex-husband in January released an audio recording of her discussing it.

____

12:45 p.m.

A St. Louis judge has ruled that the woman involved in an extramarital affair with Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens will be allowed to testify at his felony invasion of privacy trial next week.

Circuit Judge Rex Burlison on Monday rejected claims from Greitens' attorneys that the woman's testimony was tainted because of missteps by the prosecution's investigator, William Tisaby. They've accused Tisaby of lies and withholding evidence.

The married Republican governor is accused of taking an unauthorized photo of the woman while she was partially nude during a sexual encounter in 2015, before he was elected.

Her testimony is crucial because prosecutors haven't obtained the photo she says Greitens took. The alleged incident came to light when the woman's ex-husband in January released an audio recording of her discussing it.

___

11:45 a.m.

Lawyers for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens are fighting a move by prosecutors to examine his personal email account and to turn over his cellphone for examination as part of his felony invasion of privacy case.

Media reports say Greitens' attorneys have moved to quash a search warrant for Greitens' Gmail account sought by an investigator in the St. Louis prosecutor's office.

The married Republican governor is accused of taking an unauthorized photo of a woman during a sexual encounter in 2015, before he was elected.

Circuit Judge Rex Burlison is hearing motions in the case Monday and will preside over a trial set to begin May 14. Greitens is charged with felony invasion of privacy. Authorities have not released the woman's name.

The Kansas City Star reports that Greitens' lawyers say forcing him to turn over his phone would violate his right against self-incrimination.

_____

12:15 a.m.

A judge on Monday will consider whether the pivotal witness in Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' criminal trial — a woman involved in an affair with him — should be prohibited from testifying.

Circuit Judge Rex Burlison will preside over the hearing, just a week before Greitens stands trial for felony invasion of privacy.

The married Republican governor is accused of taking an unauthorized photo of the woman during a sexual encounter in 2015, before he was elected. Later this month, lawmakers convene in special session to consider impeachment.

Defense attorneys contend the woman's testimony has been tainted by the misdeeds of William Tisaby, a private investigator who interviewed her. They've accused Tisaby of lies and withholding evidence.

Her testimony is crucial since prosecutors haven't obtained the photo Greitens allegedly took.

This item has been corrected to reflect that lawmakers plan a special session later this month, not this week.

More News

Grid
List

New Bloomfield hires interim city clerk without official meeting
New Bloomfield hires interim city clerk without official meeting
NEW BLOOMFIELD - New Bloomfield citizens are looking for answers after yet another city council meeting was canceled Tuesday. ... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 8:40:00 PM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

Man makes stop in mid-Missouri on coast-to-coast bike journey
Man makes stop in mid-Missouri on coast-to-coast bike journey
JEFFERSON CITY – Ryan Lee Gehris said he’s always loved to ride his bike. Lately, that hobby has turned... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 6:39:00 PM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

Two people facing child abuse charges in Mexico
Two people facing child abuse charges in Mexico
MEXICO - The Audrain County Sheriff's Office arrested two people and accused them of child abuse in Mexico, Missouri, following... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 5:31:00 PM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

Group says Moberly autism directory not inclusive enough
Group says Moberly autism directory not inclusive enough
MOBERLY - The Moberly Police Department has a new directory for people with autism, but some people think it shouldn't... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 3:49:00 PM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

New Callaway County hog farm sparks controversy
New Callaway County hog farm sparks controversy
CALLAWAY COUNTY – Crews recently broke ground on a new hog farm in Callaway County, and locals have strong opinions... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 3:06:00 PM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

More than 600 members of Sessions' church filed complaint against him
More than 600 members of Sessions' church filed complaint against him
WASHINGTON, D.C. - More than 600 members of the United Methodist Church have issued a formal church complaint against Attorney... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 3:01:00 PM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

KOMU 8 earns award for innovative website
KOMU 8 earns award for innovative website
COLUMBIA - The Radio Television Digital News Association has named KOMU.com best website in a small market for the second... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 2:48:00 PM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

Gas leak causes evacuations in downtown Columbia
Gas leak causes evacuations in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - A punctured gas line caused large-scale evacuations in the heart of downtown Columbia Tuesday afternoon. Columbia Police... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 2:38:00 PM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

Group must subpoena Confide in suit over Greitens, staff use of app
Group must subpoena Confide in suit over Greitens, staff use of app
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge says there are a few key legal questions to be answered before he... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 1:40:00 PM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

JUNETEENTH : Mid-Mo remembers the end of slavery in the U.S.
JUNETEENTH : Mid-Mo remembers the end of slavery in the U.S.
JEFFERSON CITY- Juneteenth brings communities together to honor the official ending of slavery in the U.S. One group in Jefferson... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 11:17:00 AM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

Missouri Democrats sue over lt. governor appointment
Missouri Democrats sue over lt. governor appointment
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Democratic Party and a World War II veteran are suing to block the appointment of... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 11:10:00 AM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

Missouri senators push back on border family separation
Missouri senators push back on border family separation
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Trump administration policy to force separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 7:58:00 AM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

Local programs help pay utility bills during summer months
Local programs help pay utility bills during summer months
COLUMBIA - Monday began Summer Safety Week and local programs are helping those in danger of not being able to... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 5:54:00 AM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

Democratic ad slams Hawley over allegations against donor
Democratic ad slams Hawley over allegations against donor
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Democratic political action committee is targeting Republican Missouri Senate candidate Josh Hawley for not... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 4:22:00 AM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

Tuesday hearing to address Greitens' use of Confide app
Tuesday hearing to address Greitens' use of Confide app
COLE COUNTY - Former Gov. Eric Greitens' attorneys will meet with lawyers Tuesday to discuss his use of the Confide... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 3:00:00 AM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

Trump announces plans for Pentagon to create 'Space Force'
Trump announces plans for Pentagon to create 'Space Force'
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump announced Monday he is directing the Pentagon to create a new "Space Force" as... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 7:08:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Democrats call on Governor Parson to fire COO, cancel multi-million dollar contract
Democrats call on Governor Parson to fire COO, cancel multi-million dollar contract
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri democrats want Governor Mike Parson fire his chief operating officer and cancel a contract awarded to... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Intense heat creates a rush for air conditioning repair shops
Intense heat creates a rush for air conditioning repair shops
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri air conditioning companies are facing the busiest time of year amid a four-day heat advisory. Craig... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 5:16:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 72°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
2am 74°
3am 73°
4am 73°
5am 73°