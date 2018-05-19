Greitens won't be charged for finance report on donor list

11 hours 46 minutes 37 seconds ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 1:23:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri prosecutor said Friday that he won't be filing any charges against Gov. Eric Greitens for the way his campaign reported the receipt of a charity donor list used for political fundraising.

The decision by Cole County Prosecutor Mark Richardson marked a victory for Greitens on the same day that the Republican-controlled Missouri Legislature was to open a monthlong special session to decide whether to try to impeach the Republican governor for various allegations of misconduct.

Richardson issued a brief statement saying he had been provided information from Attorney General Josh Hawley's investigation into Greitens' campaign.

"After due consideration, I have decided not to file the criminal charge suggested" by the attorney general's office, Richardson said. He didn't explain why not and declined to comment further.

Hawley's office said it shared evidence in April supporting a potential misdemeanor charge of filing a false campaign finance report.

"Prosecuting Attorneys have the discretion whether to pursue criminal charges, but this Office stands by its determination that the information provided supports a determination of probable cause," Hawley spokeswoman Mary Compton said in a written statement.

Later Friday, Hawley asserted that Greitens' lacked the legal authority to hire private attorneys to represent the governor's office on impeachment proceedings, which Greitens' office disputed.

Greitens' campaign attorney Catherine Hanaway said Richardson's decision was gratifying.

"From the beginning, our position has been the governor and his campaign wouldn't and didn't do anything to hurt the charity he founded," Hanaway said.

Greitens already faces a felony charge in St. Louis of tampering with computer data for allegedly disclosing a donor list of The Mission Continues to his political fundraiser in 2015 without the permission of the veterans' charity he founded. That charge came after Hawley shared information with the St. Louis circuit attorney's office. No trial date has been set yet.

Richardson had jurisdiction to decide whether an additional charge should have been filed related to an amended campaign finance report that Greitens' campaign filed with the Missouri Ethics Commission in April 2017.

That report, which was the result of an ethics complaint settlement, listed the charity donor list as an in-kind contribution valued at $600 provided on March 1, 2015 by Danny Laub, who was functioning as Greitens' campaign manager.

But Laub testified to the attorney general this year that he wasn't the source of the donor list.

Records released this month by a special House investigatory committee show that Greitens himself received the donor list of The Mission Continues in 2014 so he could call key supporters and explain that he was stepping down as CEO.

The legislative report indicated that Greitens later directed political aides to work off the charity's list to raise money for his gubernatorial campaign — even though he had signed an agreement never to disclose the charity's confidential donor information.

Greitens' attorneys have contended he was entitled to use the list because it contained contact information for people he had cultivated as donors to the charity. But The Mission Continues says it never gave Greitens permission to use the list for political purposes, and federal law bars 501(c)(3) charities such as The Mission Continues from intervening in political campaigns on behalf of candidates.

The Associated Press first reported in October 2016 that Greitens' campaign had obtained a list of individuals, corporations and other nonprofits that had given at least $1,000 to The Mission Continues. The AP reported that Greitens raised about $2 million from those who had previously given significant amounts to the charity.

At the time, Greitens denied working off the donor list but acknowledged soliciting campaign money from some of people he had gotten to know while working at the charity.

The charity donor list will be part of the focus of the special legislative session scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday to determine whether to try to impeach Greitens.

Lawmakers also will be considering allegations of sexual misconduct during what Greitens has described as a consensual affair in 2015. The St. Louis prosecutor on Tuesday dropped a felony invasion-of-privacy charge alleging Greitens had taken and transmitted a nonconsensual photo of the woman involved in the affair while she was at least partially nude.

The Missouri Constitution says executive officeholders can be impeached for crimes, misconduct and "moral turpitude," among other things. It does not require a conviction in a criminal court.

Greitens so far has declined to appear before a special House investigatory committee that's been taking testimony about allegations against him since March. He hasn't said whether will testify during the special session.

Greitens has hired attorneys Ross Garber and Eddie Greim to represent his office in the potential impeachment proceedings. Garber is to be paid $320 an hour and Greim's law firm $340 an hour from taxpayer funds.

But Hawley said Friday that the governor's office lacks the legal authority to hire private attorneys without the consent of the attorney general's office. Hawley said Greitens' office hadn't sought permission.

Greitens spokesman Parker Briden said it's a long-established fact that governors can hire attorneys to represent them in an official capacity.

More News

Grid
List

United States experiences lowest birth rates in 30 years
United States experiences lowest birth rates in 30 years
COLUMBIA- The United states is experiencing one of the lowest birth rates in 30 years, according to the Centers for... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 9:08:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Hawley questions Greitens use of private attorneys in impeachment proceedings
Hawley questions Greitens use of private attorneys in impeachment proceedings
COLUMBIA - Attorney General Josh Hawley says attorneys helping Gov. Eric Greitens through impeachment proceedings are acting improperly. "By... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 8:34:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Missouri lawmakers pass income tax cut
Missouri lawmakers pass income tax cut
JEFFERSON CITY –Missourians will soon be able to keep a little more money from their paychecks, after a state House... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 6:33:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Columbia man gets life in northeast Missouri man's death
Columbia man gets life in northeast Missouri man's death
MADISON (AP) — A Columbia man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison for a shooting death... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 4:40:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Officer wounds teen after being shot in ballistic vest
Officer wounds teen after being shot in ballistic vest
WARSAW (AP) — Authorities say the police chief of a western Missouri town was wounded after a 16-year-old boy shot... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 4:24:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Missouri lawmakers pass big tax changes at end of session
Missouri lawmakers pass big tax changes at end of session
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's Republican-led Legislature approved tax cuts for both individuals and corporations Friday and sent a gas-tax... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 4:18:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Mizzou study explains why veterans don't tell us everything
Mizzou study explains why veterans don't tell us everything
COLUMBIA - Local veterans return home from combat having experienced things average citizens could not even imagine. Douglas Wilbur,... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

More road work coming to a main Jefferson City road
More road work coming to a main Jefferson City road
JEFFERSON CITY – A permanent fix begins this weekend on a main Jefferson City road that has been bogged down... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 3:58:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in Top Stories

Trial ends for former police officer Rob Sanders
Trial ends for former police officer Rob Sanders
COLUMBIA- Former officer Rob Sanders' case against the city came to a close Friday. For the last seven years, Sanders... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 3:54:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in Top Stories

LGBT protection bill likely won't become law but is being considered a victory
LGBT protection bill likely won't become law but is being considered a victory
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri currently has no legislation stopping business owners, landlords and managers from refusing to do business with... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 3:43:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Fayette Fire Department funding in limbo
Fayette Fire Department funding in limbo
FAYETTE - The Fayette Fire Department has been through a whirlwind of events in the past 24 hours, after the... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 2:57:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in Top Stories

Veteran receives surprise halfway across the country
Veteran receives surprise halfway across the country
IBERIA - A California army veteran got the surprise of his life in a small Missouri town more than 1,500... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 1:46:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Greitens won't be charged for finance report on donor list
Greitens won't be charged for finance report on donor list
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri prosecutor said Friday that he won't be filing any charges against Gov. Eric... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 1:23:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Ten people, most students, killed at Texas high school; shooter arrested
Ten people, most students, killed at Texas high school; shooter arrested
SANTA FE, Texas (AP) — A 17-year-old armed with a shotgun and a pistol opened fire at a Houston-area high... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 10:26:00 AM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Holts Summit man found guilty in statutory sodomy case
Holts Summit man found guilty in statutory sodomy case
COLUMBIA - A Holts Summit man was found guilty of two counts of statutory sodomy in a two-day jury trial... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 8:39:00 AM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Student shot, wounded after graduation at Kansas megachurch
Student shot, wounded after graduation at Kansas megachurch
LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say one person has been shot and wounded in the parking lot of a... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 7:46:00 AM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

The Latest: Missouri Senate passes corporate tax cut
The Latest: Missouri Senate passes corporate tax cut
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Latest on Missouri lawmakers' work on tax policy (all times local): 11:30 p.m.... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 4:57:00 AM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Discounted home-wireless for eligible Columbia Public Schools students
Discounted home-wireless for eligible Columbia Public Schools students
COLUMBIA - Discounted internet service, at-home media learning, and bridging the "digital divide" are a few of the benefits provided... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 4:02:00 AM CDT May 18, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 62°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2am 62°
3am 62°
4am 62°
5am 62°