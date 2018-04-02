Griffin Leads Baylor Past Missouri

WACO, TX (AP) - Robert Griffin III threw for 406 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another, and Terrance Ganaway ran for touchdowns of 38 and 80 yards, leading Baylor to a 42-39 victory over Missouri on Saturday night.



Griffin, a dazzling dual-threat quarterback, cracked 400 yards passing for the third straight game, although the last two were in lopsided losses. The Bears (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) also set a school record with 697 yards.

A week after overcoming an 11-point, fourth-quarter deficit at nearby Texas A&M, Missouri could only come close to wiping out a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit. The Tigers (4-5, 2-4) scored 25 points in the final period, but were thwarted when Baylor recovered an onside kick with 1:59 left.