Grocery Chain Settles Federal Discrimination Suit

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A former grocery-store owner will pay $100,000 to settle a federal discrimination lawsuit alleging that an assistant store manager was racially harassed. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed the suit in St. Louis federal court on behalf of Sean Mabins. Mabins was a former assistant store manager at Price Cutter Supermarkets in Springfield. The suit says Mabins' manager repeatedly insulted him for being black, and that Mabins was suspended when he reported it. The chain of Price Cutter Supermarkets was owned by Springfield-based Roswil Incorporated until 2005. The chain was then purchased by RPCS Incorporated, which was also named in the suit.