Ground Breaking Ceremony Planned for Senior Housing Complex

COLUMBIA - The Groundbreaking Ceremony for Gentry Estates senior apartment community will take place on Thursday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. in Columbia.

Gentry Estates will provide 42 affordable apartments for seniors 62 years of age and older. The Bethel Ridge Estates senior community, located close to the new senior apartments led to the development of Gentry Estates in South Columbia.

The Groundbreaking will take place at the Gentry Estates construction side at 4150 Bethel Street, near the southeast corner of Bethel and Nifong, just North of Gentry Middle School.

Senator Kurt Schaefer is scheduled to attend the ceremony.