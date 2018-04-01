Ground broken on first Starbucks in Ferguson

FERGUSON (AP) — Ferguson is getting its first Starbucks, with the Seattle-based coffee chain sweetening the offer by partnering with a bakery damaged during protests and unrest in the St. Louis suburb after last year's police shooting death of Michael Brown.

Officials broke ground on Thursday on the Starbucks site that will sell caramel cake bites from Natalie DuBose's Ferguson bakery. The Starbucks store is to open next spring.

Vandals smashed the window out of Natalie's Cakes and More in November of last year during unrest that followed a grand jury's decision not to indict a white Ferguson police officer in the August 2014 shooting death of Brown, an unarmed black 18-year-old.

Starbuck's deal with DuBose includes selling her caramel cake bites at at least 11 of its local sites.