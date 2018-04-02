Groundbreaking on Gans Road

Politicians and officials broke ground Wednesday on the Gans Road overpass. It will be about a year before work is done. When it is, the site will be a new way for highway traffic to enter the Discovery Ridge Research Park. Construction has been underway for months on the site. The park will be a major center for university and private research to join together.

"When they said this is one of their top priorities, they easily convinced me that this is one that needed funding," explained Sen. Kit Bond.

This part of the project includes the construction of a new diamond interchange at Route 63 and Gans Road, realignment of Gans Road and Ponderosa Road. The overpass project will cost about $8 million. Half of the funding comes from the federal government, while the rest of the money will come from other public and private entities including MoDOT, the City of Columbia and the University of Missouri.