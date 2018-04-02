Groundbreaking Planned for Hurricane Deck Bridge

CAMDEN COUNTY - Lake of the Ozarks area residents are invited for a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Hurricane Deck Bridge on Missouri Route 5. State and local officials will gather at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at the north end of the existing bridge, along Route 5 to break ground on the $32.3 million project.

The new bridge will be located on the east side of the existing structure, which is located south of Sunrise Beach. The new bridge will be wider to include two 12-foot driving lanes with seven-foot shoulders on each side. The existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction of the new structure, which will be complete in late 2013. Some occasional lane closures on Route 5 and across the bridge should be expected.

Parking will be available at the Deepwater Inn, north of the bridge, with shuttle service from the parking area to the ceremony site.