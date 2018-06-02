Groundbreaking Set for Cape Girardeau Casino

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - Isle of Capri is preparing to begin work this week on a $125 million casino in Cape Girardeau. The Southeast Missourian reports the groundbreaking ceremony for the state's newest casino is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.



The Missouri Gaming Commission awarded the casino license to Isle of Capri in December. Plans call for a casino along the Mississippi River with 1,000 slot machines, 28 table games, three restaurants, a lounge and a terrace overlooking the river, along with a 750-seat event center.