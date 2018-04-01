Groundhog Punxsutawney Phil Forecasts Early Spring

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. - It's Groundhog Day and Punxsutawney Phil has made his prediction. He says expect an early spring.

With thousands watching on Gobbler's Knob in west-central Pennsylvania, the furry rodent emerged from his lair Saturday but didn't see his shadow.

Legend has it that if the groundhog sees his shadow on Feb. 2, winter will last six more weeks. But if he doesn't see his shadow, spring will come early. At least that's what the Inner Circle says - the group that dons top hats and tuxedos on Groundhog Day each year to oversee the ceremony.

Inner Circle president Bill Deeley says that after "consulting" with Phil, he makes the call in deciphering what the world's most famous groundhog has to say about the weather.