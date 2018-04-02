Group Bringing Fast Internet to State
COLUMBIA - A public-private joint effort is speeding up to bring fast internet to the whole state of Missouri. Federal grants are combining with private investments to fund the "MO Broadband Now" project to bring high speed broadband internet connections to 95 percent of the state. Bluebird Media is a partner in the group which recently earned a federal grant of over $45 million to aid the effort. That company estimated that only about 75% of the state has access to broadband Internet.
"MO Broadband Now" started in the summer of 2009 when Governor Jay Nixon began the initiative so that Missouri could compete with other states to receive funding from the "2009 American Recovery and Reinvestment Act." The effort has accumulated more than $134 million up to this point.
The governor's office stressed that the Internet upgrade is not just for leisure or the consumer, but would improve more crucial aspects of life. Nixon's press secretary Scott Holste pointed out that faster Internet would also help prospective college students learn about universities, and that health care would improve as patients gained long distance access to more options.
Bluebird Media said its main focus was bringing improved internet to areas still using dial-up, or even having no Internet at all. The company claims that some northern and northwest areas of the state still require internet upgrades in order to properly connect with the rest of the state at a high-tech level.
