Group Discusses KCMO School District's Improvement Efforts

KANSAS CITY - A state team overseeing efforts by the Kansas City school district to regain accreditation has received a progress report. Topics discussed at a meeting Tuesday in Kansas City included opening alternative schools and reducing the dropout rate.

The state Board of Education voted last September to strip the Kansas City district of its accreditation effective Jan. 1. Missouri law gives the district until July 2014 to improve before facing a state takeover. However, legislation has been introduced to speed up the timeline.

In the meantime, improvement efforts continue. District officials say human resources officials have contacted all schools and visited many of them. An office of student intervention has been established and applied for two grants. Community groups also are being asked to volunteer.