Group Helps Others Over Break

The group of about 20 students spent four days in Gulfport, Mississippi gutting houses and rebuilding roofs for Hurricane Katrina victims.

They say neighbors in Gulfport are thankful for the help even six months after Katrina.

"We had people come over to our table and just say what a difference it was that we were making, coming down and there was no way they could rebuild unless they came back, unless they had people like us coming down to help out," said Chris Buckman, a Central Methodist University volunteer.

Central Methodist University's Student Government Association funded the trip to Mississippi. And, there is still work under way in New Orleans with a mid-Missouri connection.