Group Home Owner Has History

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - State regulators are denying claims that they knew Robert Dupont was involved in the operation of a group home destroyed in a fatal fire. Dupont owns the building that housed the Anderson Guest House, where ten people died in a fire last week. But he's excluded by state and federal policies from operating the facility because of a 2003 conviction in a Medicare fraud scheme. Dupont says he has continued to work in various roles for Joplin River of Life Ministries, which runs the Anderson home and three others. He also claims state inspectors knew that. Officials at the state health and mental health departments Wednesday denied any previous knowledge that Dupont remained involved in the business. But they now are investigating his role.