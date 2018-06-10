Group Loses Proposition C Battle

Attorney Chip Gentry says his clients will not seek an appeal after a judge dismissed thier case.

Proposition C is the ballot measure that would include what some are calling an override of the federal health care bill.

When voters see it on the August third ballot they are going to need to make sure what "yes" and "no" really mean.

A "yes" vote would deny both the government's ability to penalize citizens for paying for thier own health insurance and to require citizens to get their own health insurance.

A "no" vote means Missouri law stays as is--and the federal health care bill takes affect as planned.

The group hoping to strike the measure off the ballot says it places voters in an awkward position because the "yes" vote is for two decisions--it's not split up.

A judge dismissed the case Friday but today, the group says it will not seek an appeal with the Missouri Supreme Court.