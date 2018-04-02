Group of Missouri moms opposes bills allowing guns on campus

JEFFERSON CITY - Volunteers of the Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America went to the Capitol Wednesday to ask legislators to oppose gun bills which would let universities and colleges allow guns on their campuses.

H.B. 2698 would make Missouri's universities and colleges allow guns on campus. H.B. 1468 would get rid of Missouri's concealed carry permitting system, allowing people to carry hidden guns in public with no permit and no safety training.

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America volunteer Becky Morgan said the group supports common sense solutions for gun violence.

"Based on factual information, it does not keep our children and loved ones safe," Morgan said. "This bill would allow those as young as 19 years old to carry concealed loaded firearms on college campuses. So, that would be somebody whose not old enough to legally drink a beer."

Morgan said members don't think it's a good fit for college campuses for a number reasons, including the age of students.

"This, also, age group, there's an increased risk for suicide. And, easy access to guns only increases that risk," Morgan said. "There's also a lot of drinking and drug use on college campuses, so adding guns to that mix just does not make sense."

Rep. Donna Lichtenegger (R-Jackson) is a co-sponsor of HB 2898.

"What we have going on on college campuses is people are being raped, people are being robbed," Lichtenegger said. "And, this just isn't on our campus. This is on our campuses. This is around the nation that these things are happening."

Lichtenegger said a key issue is individual rights.

"For me, this is a basic right of the Constitution."

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense is a part of Everytown for Gun Safety.