Group Pushing for Missouri Ballot Measure

(Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A former college administrator is behind a group pushing for an anti-affirmative-action measure on the Missouri ballot in 2008. Tim Asher says Missouri should follow the lead of California and Washington by passing a measure that would end race-based preferential treatment in state-sponsored programs. That would include public contracting, education and employment. The former admissions director at North Central Missouri College says he became convinced Missouri needed an anti-affirmative action measure when he complained about a diversity scholarship the college offered for underrepresented minorities. The college has since changed the scholarship. Anita Russell, of the NAACP, says her organization plans to oppose the ballot initiative.