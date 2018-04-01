Group seeks clemency for nonviolent offenders in Ferguson

By: The Associated Press

FERGUSON (AP) - Law professors at Saint Louis University are asking the Ferguson mayor to grant clemency to thousands of nonviolent offenders, in the wake of the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown.

KSDK-TV reports that professors and the non-profit Arch City Defenders on Tuesday asked Ferguson Mayor James Knowles III to drop efforts to collect overdue fines for traffic tickets. The group says Ferguson has more than 40,000 outstanding warrants for nonviolent offenders.

Professor Brendan Roediger says many offenders can't afford to pay fines, leading to warrants and a cycle of mounting debts.

Messages seeking comment from the city were not immediately returned.