Group Sues to Put Tobacco Tax Hike on Ballot

The committee's lawyer said he filed the appeal on two grounds.

"One is, like I said, they just missed certain signatures that should be counted," said Chuck Hatfield. "The other is that almost 1,000 signatures were thrown out because of unregistered circulators. We think those circulators were effectively registered, and the investigation shows they were effectively registered."

Hatfield also said he hopes the court rules quickly.

"The law says these things are supposed to be accelerated, and we are going to try to get to see the judge next week and figure out what's scheduled so we can have time to get it on the ballot," he added.

If the proposed increase is on the Nov. 3 ballot and voters pass it, the tax on a pack of cigarettes will jump by 80 cents and the tax for other tobacco products will increase 20%. Voters rejected a similar tobacco tax increase in 2002.