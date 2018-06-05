Group suing Greitens over Confide app asks judge for sanctions

JEFFERSON CITY - The group suing former governor Eric Greitens over his administration's use of a message-deleting app requested a judge sanction the defendants on Monday.

Ben Sansone and attorney Mark Pedroli, acting on behalf of The Sunshine Project, filed a lawsuit in December against Greitens amid controversy over the former governor's office using Confide, an app which deletes messages after they're sent.

In Monday's filing, the plaintiffs said a judge ordered information regarding who in Greitens' office used the Confide app, as well as information about the devices onto which the app was downloaded, to be turned in by 1 p.m. on June 1.

That information, according to Monday's filing, was not submitted "under oath, pursuant to the Court Order," meaning the "Defendants are currently in violation of the order." The motion further accuses the defendants of "a long tradition of stonewalling, evasion and partial compliance."

As a penalty, the plaintiffs asked the judge to require the plaintiffs to pay the costs of further court actions like requesting and obtaining forensic copies of the phones which used Confide, the costs of plaintiff’s forensic expert, and the costs of video depositions, among others.