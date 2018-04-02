Group Trying to Save 1800s Emigrant Home

ST. LOUIS - Preservationists had long hoped to save the Mullanphy Emigrant Home, the last remaining physical link to the migration of immigrants here in the 1870s. But when two severe wind storms compromised the red brick structure, preservationists knew they had to secure it quickly. The nonprofit Old North St. Louis Restoration Group is raising funds to stabilize the 140-year-old building, which housed hundreds of Irish and German immigrant families over the years. A benefit concert is scheduled for Wednesday night at Christ Church Cathedral. Mullanphy is one of Missouri's most endangered historic places for 2007. The complete list of endangered places will be announced tomorrow in St. Louis by the Missouri Alliance for Historic Preservation.