Group working to help Missouri parents address trauma

FERGUSON (AP) — A nonprofit organization in Missouri says it'll take lessons learned from protests in Ferguson after an unarmed black man was fatally shot by a white police officer to help parents address the challenges of trauma.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Parents as Teachers of Missouri is part of a national group working with parents to promote school readiness and healthy development for children. It has scheduled a forum Monday in Ferguson as part of the program's national conference.

Parents as Teachers educator Angela Gardner says parents are trying to learn how to talk to their young children about the different aspects of the protests, including racism, policing and the trauma of tear gas and looting.

The forum's participants will get a bus tour of Ferguson and St. Louis to understand the region's tension and challenges regarding inequity.