Groups Collect School Supplies

COLUMBIA - With summer passing quickly, the Voluntary Action Center,along with other mid-Missouri groups, is collecting school supply donations for its Back-To-School Health Fair on August 7. Kids in need can swing by the fair and pick up a backpack filled with school supplies.

"It's real important that when they go back to school they've got some new stuff, you know? No kid wants to go back to school with broken crayons. So, our goal is to get of many extra school supplies that we can give to the kids and put them in their back-packs," Executive Director of the Voluntary Action Center Cindy Mustard said.

Free dental, asthma, hearing and vision screenings will be available for the kids to help them start off the school year on the right foot.



"Last year, for instance, we had a whole family in that had a lot of hearing issues. And we were able to identify it right away at that time, so sometimes you don't realize you have a hearing issue. You just keep asking 'what, what'," Mustard said.



One doctor knows finding these problems early is best.



"One thing about hearing loss is that it can be silent.The child doesn't necessarily know that they should be hearing better. So, they're not going to come and say 'Hey, Mom and Dad, I can't hear.' So, the screening tests are very, very important," William Kinney, an ear,nose, and throat doctor said.



Donations are being collected until August 3 and the fair will be at the Calvary Baptist Church in Columbia.