Groups Come to Aid of Kids of Slain Marshal

ST. LOUIS (AP) - More groups are coming to the aid of the children of U.S. Marshal John Perry, who was gunned down in St. Louis on March 8.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that his three children on Thursday received $30,000 each in scholarships from the Marine Corps -- Law Enforcement Foundation, and another $6,000 combined from the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association.

Perry was a team leader on the fugitive task force. He was killed while serving a warrant in south St. Louis. The man who shot him, 35-year-old Carlos Boles, died in the exchange of gunfire.

Perry's oldest daughter, 19-year-old Laura, attends the University of Missouri-Columbia. His 14-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter each received savings bonds that will be worth $30,000 at maturity.