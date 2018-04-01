Groups Drop Bids to get Initiatives on Missouri Ballot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Two groups that had been pushing to get initiatives stiffening regulations on payday loans and raising Missouri's minimum wage are giving up their fight to get the measures on the November ballot.

The Kansas City Star reports the groups, Missourians for Responsible Lending and Give Missourians a Raise, announced Monday morning there wasn't enough time to meet the Sept. 21 deadline for finalizing the ballot.

Secretary of State Robin Carnahan last month announced that neither measure had collected enough signatures to be placed on the ballot. The groups argued against that claim, saying a significant number of signatures were improperly invalidated.

Supporters of the measures say they still believe they collected enough signatures, but they've decided to drop their lawsuit challenging Carnahan's ruling.