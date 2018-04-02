Groups to Build Birdhouses for Joplin

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri state parks officials and a conservation group are working to build birdhouses for Joplin. Work sessions for the public to help build birdhouses will be held Saturday at 13 state parks. The birdhouses are intended to help bring nature to the southwestern Missouri city devastated by a deadly tornado last May. Placing birdhouses in areas damaged by the tornado also will provide roosting areas for birds whose habitat was destroyed by the storm. The Wildcat Glades Conservation and Audubon Center is participating in the event with state parks officials.