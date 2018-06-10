Grow Our Own Teachers provides full-ride scholarships for students of color

COLUMBIA - Students of the Education Experience Intern Program (EdX) program will receive full ride scholarships through the “Grow Our Own Teachers” scholarship initiative. The recipients will have guaranteed teaching positions for Columbia Public Schools once they graduate.

The EdX program helps the students in CPS be able to have that opportunity.

The University of Missouri, Central Methodist University and Columbia College will grant full-ride scholarships to three students who aspire to be teachers in Columbia. This program is a way to obtain more diverse teachers to teach future students.

“Our mission is to prepare young people for the world,” Central Methodist University President Dr. Roger Drake said.

The program gives the students a push into working towards their dreams.

Serenity Washington was one student that received the scholarship on Thursday. Washington said she is passionate about teaching and felt excited that she won one of the three scholarships.

"I was overjoyed with excitement, but I was also humble at the same time" Washington said.

Washington said this scholarship is a foundation for what she wants to do in life.

"I want to set an example for my siblings; my two sisters and I want to pave a way for my family," Washington said.

The EdX Program Supervisor, Nicolle Adair said her favorite part about mentoring the students is being able to see them grow.

"To watch them work in a classroom and go onto college is the most fulfilling part," Adair said.

Adair said she hopes the success of the students in the program continues and hopes more colleges and universities get on board with supporting the teachers of tomorrow.