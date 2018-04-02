Guard shot by man at MetroLink stop

WELLSTON— A security guard has been hospitalized after being shot by a light rail rider in suburban St. Louis, and the suspect is also being treated after being shot by police at the scene.

Metro officials say the guard was shot around 2 p.m. Thursday while checking fares at a MetroLink station in Wellston. The cause of the shooting is under investigation. The guard's name was not released, but authorities say his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

A St. Louis County police officer shot the suspect, whose condition is unknown.

MetroLink service to the Wellston station was temporarily suspended, with passengers being transported by bus shuttles to nearby stations. MetroLink customers were told to expect delays of at least 30 minutes.