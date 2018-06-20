Guard to Deploy to Kosovo

The Guard says it will be the state's largest single unit deployment since World War I. The exact date of the deployment has not been set but it will be between January and April. The Guard's 110th Combat Support Brigade, in Kansas City, will lead the Missouri unit in peacekeeping efforts in the Balkan nation. The brigade combines many military functions within one command. This is the first time a combat support brigade, rather than a divisional element, will lead the force in Kosovo.



The mobilization will affect the following Guard units: 110th CSB, of Kansas City; Joint Force Missouri Headquarters, of Jefferson City; 70th Troop Command, of Jefferson Barracks (St. Louis); 1st Battalion - 129th Field Artillery, of Maryville; 1128th Forward Support Company, of Marshall; the 735th Quartermaster Company, of De Soto; 135th Signal Company, of Lexington; 135th Rear Operations Center, of St. Louis; the 70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, of Jefferson City; and the 3175th Military Police Company, of Warrenton.

