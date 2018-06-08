Gubernatorial candidate John Brunner hosts watch party in St. Louis

FRONTENAC - Republican gubernatorial candidate John Brunner hosted a campaign watch party at the St. Louis Hilton in Frontenac for primary election night.

The room was filled with more than one hundred Brunner supporters and family members.

"I am very grateful, my entire family has assembled together here. 12 grandchildren have showed up, 8 and under, I am so amazed and I’m so happy that everybody’s back here for the campaign," Brunner said.

Brunner was briefly available at the location from 3 to 4 p.m. for pre-interviews with the media, before the polls closed at 7 p.m. During this window, KOMU 8 asked Brunner what his next steps would be if he lost the primary election.

"If you lose, well, I haven't given that a lot of thought at this point in time. It's all about keeping the fight going, and keeping the opprotunities going. But you know the battles always go on," Brunner said.

Brunner faced off against opponents Catherine Hanaway, Eric Greitens and Peter Kinder for the Republican nomination, in one of the most competitive republican gubernatorial races Missouri had seen in decades.

KOMU 8 declared Greitens as the winner shortly before 10 p.m.

Brunner conceded at about 9:40 p.m. A partygoer said he gave his concession speech surrounded by family onstage. In his speech, Brunner urged young voters to not be discouraged and to continue to fight for the issues they believe in.

Brunner’s campaign manager said Brunner called Eric Greitens to congratulate him on his win.

Greitens will go on to face the democratic nominee Chris Koster in the general election on November 8.