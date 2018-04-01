Guests deal with traffic trouble at Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival

HARTSBURG - For more than two decades, thousands have made their way to Hartsburg for the annual pumpkin festival. On Sunday, though, guests had more to say about traffic issues than they did about the pumpkins.

The Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival Committee and the Boone County Sheriff's Department decided to change traffic routes around the festival site for the 2015 festival. Organizers said the move was meant to make traffic safer for festival attendees.

Guests said the change led to serious congestion. Sarah Edsall was one of thousands who came to Hartsburg for the weekend festival. Edsall said she noticed problems with traffic when driving down from Columbia.

"Saturday was pretty bad," Edsall said. "It took us about an hour and a half to get here."

Edsall told KOMU 8 News traffic was much better Sunday, but the wait to get to Hartsburg was worth it either way.

The weekend's event included a wide array of pumpkins, horseback riding and plenty of refreshments. The festival began in Hartsburg back in 1991.