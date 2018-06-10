Guilty Plea Caps Prosecution in Murder

Walter Harris was one of four people originally charged in the slaying of Fernando Olivares, who was beaten and robbed last January in his home. Boone County Assistant Prosecutor Dan Knight recommended that Harris be sentenced to life in prison without probation. The judge in the case delayed action on a second count of first-degree robbery until after sentencing April 10. Police say the attack on Olivares was made after the victim told co-workers he had inherited more than $30,000, which he kept in a safe at his home.