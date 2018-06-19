Guilty Plea Expected in SLU Grad's Death
ST. LOUIS (AP) - An 18-year-old accused of shooting a former St. Louis University volleyball player to death and stealing her cellphone is expected to plead guilty at a Friday afternoon hearing.
Keith Esters is charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery and armed criminal action in the August 2012 killing of 23-year-old Megan Boken in the city's Central West End. The Chicago area native had returned to St. Louis for a job interview and a reunion volleyball game.
KMOX-AM reports that Esters is accused of twice shooting Boken as she sat in her car talking to her mother. His cousin Johnathan Perkins awaits trial as the accused getaway driver.
Boken's family plans a news conference after the hearing to promote a cellphone safety initiative.
