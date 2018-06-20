Guilty Plea in Child Prostitution Case

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A man pleads guilty today in a case where federal prosecutors have said a child was essentially bought and sold for crack cocaine. John Geiler junior entered a guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a child. The Jefferson County man took a 17-year-old girl from that county to St. Louis to work as a prostitute in January. Prosecutors say he also provided her with crack and engaged in a sexual act with her. The 36-year-old is scheduled for sentencing August 17th. A co-defendant, Darrill Gray of St. Louis, pleaded guilty to a related charge April 26th.