Guilty Plea in Mo. PTA Embezzlement Case

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The former treasurer of an Independence elementary school's PTA has admitted stealing $22,000 from the organization.

The Jackson County prosecutor's office says 32-year-old Mary Ward, of Independence, pleaded guilty Monday to theft of funds. She repaid $15,000 on the spot and agreed to repay the rest in monthly installments.

Ward also agreed to apologize to Blue Hills Elementary School's Parent Teachers Association, from which she stole the funds in 2010 and 2011.

The plea agreement also calls for five years of probation, 120 days of home detention and 100 hours of community service.