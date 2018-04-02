Guilty plea related to heroin death of Stenger's nephew

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Charles County man has pleaded guilty in federal court to a heroin distribution charge connected to the death of the nephew of St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 26-year-old David Bollinger could face up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine. Sentencing is in March.

Mitch Stenger died of a heroin overdose in St. Charles County on Dec. 3, 2014. Bollinger's attorney says Bollinger was not a heroin dealer but that he and Mitch Stenger would supply each other.

Mitch Stenger's family says their son's heroin addiction started with opioid pain medication. He was an accomplished guitarist who was pursuing a degree in information technology.