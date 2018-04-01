Guinness Somersault Record Possible in St.Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Hundreds of people will go head over heels for a good cause on Saturday at Forest Park in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Barrel Roll Man organization will attempt to set a Guinness World Records mark by having more than 835 people do at least one somersault down Art Hill, in front of the St. Louis Art Museum.

Participants are asked to donate $2, with proceeds going to the Nurses for Newborns Foundation. The not-for-profit group provides services to babies born with medical problems, or who are born to mothers who are poor or have mental-health issues.