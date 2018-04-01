Gun found in student's backpack at Battle High School

COLUMBIA - A student at Battle High School was taken into police custody on Monday after administrators reported finding drugs and a gun in the student's backpack.

The student was found in possession of marijuana, Battle High School Principal Kim Presko said in a letter sent to all parents and guardians of Battle students. Administrators found the gun while searching the student's belongings. The gun had no ammunition, and the school administration is not aware of the student making any threats.

Presko said the school is working with the district and law enforcement to determine the appropriate consequences for the student and ensure the safety of the school environment.

Columbia Public Schools Community Relations Director Michelle Baumstark said in an email that no further information can be released because the situation involves a juvenile.