Gun Scare at S&T in Rolla Turns Out to Be Harmless

ROLLA (AP) - A brief scare at the Missouri University of Science and Technology turned out to be no danger to the campus in Rolla.

University police issued an emergency mass notification Thursday morning after receiving reports that man with a shotgun was headed toward the campus.

The notification warned students, faculty and staff to stay in a secure place was sent about 10 a.m. after a citizen reported the armed man to Rolla police.

Police found the man and determined he was taking the shotgun to have it repaired. The all-clear was issued shortly afterward.