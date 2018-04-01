Gun Show Manager Believes Attendance Doubled

COLUMBIA - Large crowds filed through the doors of Boone County Fairgrounds this weekend for the first gun show of the year.

Some believe the increased gun control discussion in 2012 may have affected attendance numbers this weekend at the gun show located at the Central Missouri Event Center that ended this afternoon.

Dennis Pearson, show manager for R.K. Shows, Inc., said he wouldn't be surprised if the attendance number had doubled from last year. Pearson said at 2:00 p.m. Saturday the line to get in the event center was out the door and it was unlike anything he had ever seen.

Earlier on in the weekend, Pearson estimated a 40 percent increase in attendence from last year.

KOMU 8 contacted R.K. Shows, Inc. for attendance numbers from this year and last year's guns shows, but received no response.