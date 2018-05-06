Gunfire damages house on Oak Street

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 400 block of Oak Street at 10:46 p.m. Saturday.

Officers found shell casings at the scene, and at least one house was damaged by gunfire. Four people were in the house, but no injuries have been reported.

The Columbia Police Department asks anyone with information to call them at (573) 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-8477.