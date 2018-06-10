Gunman Fires Into Vehicle

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Police say one man is dead and another is wounded after a gunman fired into a vehicle near Kansas City's Country Club Plaza. Investigators are releasing little about a suspect, and the name of the dead man is being withheld. The wounded person was rushed to a hospital and another passenger in the car was not hurt in the shooting at 3:00 A.M. Wednesday. Police have shut down both eastbound and westbound Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard at U.S. 71 and are expected to keep the street closed through the morning rush hour.