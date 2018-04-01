Gunmen Ambush NGO Van Killing Seven in Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) - Gunmen have ambushed a van of teachers in northwest Pakistan today, killing five female teachers two health workers.

The police chief in the town of Swabi says the van was carrying teachers working for a non-governmental organization who were on their way to a community center.

Many militants in the conservative province where the attack took place oppose female education and have attacked female students and blown up their schools.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.