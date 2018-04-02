Gunmen force their way into home, flee after fight in attempted burglary

MEXICO - Officials were searching for three suspects after an attempted burglary Thursday, the Mexico Department of Public Safety said.

Someone knocked on the door of a home in the 1000 block of West Street around 10:40 p.m. and when someone opened the door three males pushed past the person and went inside.

Officials said two suspects had guns. Several people were in the home at the time.

Another resident started fighting the suspects near the front door and the suspects ran from the scene, officials said.

Nothing was stolen and the resident who fought the suspects had a minor injury and did not desire medical treatment, officials said.

The suspects were said to have their faces partially covered.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-329-8477 or Mexico Public Safety at 573-473-5800.