"Guns & Hoses" event in Jefferson City raises money for United Way

JEFFERSON CITY - The United Way of Central Missouri held its second annual "Volley While You Play" event at the Binder Park Sand Courts in Jefferson City Friday evening, featuring a volleyball match between the Jefferson City Police and Fire Departments, aptly named "Guns and Hoses.

The fire department won, and afterwards ten other registered groups set to the courts to play matches throughout the night.

The event was founded last year by Jefferson City Parks and Recreation to benefit the United Way, and officials say this year's event brought an even better turnout than before.

Britt Smith, Operations Division Director for Jefferson City Public Works and committee member for the United Way campaign, said the event is meant to be fun while also informing people about the United Way's mission.

"The United Way and its 28 partner agencies touch one in two lives of members in our community. It's a wonderful organization, they do wonderful work, and we're happy to be out here to support them," Smith said.

Alongside the competitive games, the event also had food and refreshment served by Lily's Cantina, whose proceeds were also donated to the United Way.

Smith said the United Way tries to emphasize neighborhood in its campaigns, which was exactly what he hoped would come across during the games.

"We're all in this together, this is all our community, you know? Neighbors versus neighbors, with all the stuff going on right now, with the hurricanes in Texas, the ones that are about to hit Florida, it comes down to neighbors helping neighbors and that's what the United Way does. It just helps empower our neighbors to be better neighbors," Smith said.

In addition to its other campaigns, the United Way of Central Missouri is also making an effort to provide relief for victims of Hurricane Harvey.