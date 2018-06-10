Guns, uniforms stolen from southwest Missouri police station

By: The Associated Press

SPARTA (AP) — Christian County authorities are investigating the theft of guns, ammunition and uniforms from a small southwest Missouri police station.

Sheriff Brad Cole says someone broke into the Sparta police station early Friday by pushing an air-conditioning unit out of a window.

Sparta has not had a police force since December, when the police chief resigned after being criticized for shooting a caged dog.

City leaders told the Springfield News-Leader in January that the city needs its own police force and will try to hire a chief and one or two other officers.

The sheriff's department is patrolling Sparta for now.