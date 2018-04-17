Gunshots and stolen cars featured in high speed police chase

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A shooting at an auto body shop in Callaway County near the Boone County line triggered a vehicle pursuit which ended in Hickory County about 90 minutes later with an exchange of gunfire.

The Callaway County Sheriff's Department said the string of events started with an armed robbery and car theft in Kansas City. Two male suspects wrecked the stolen black sedan near the auto body shop.

When KOMU 8 News called R. C. Autobody on Jade Road and asked about reports of a shooting, the man who answered said he'd been shot. Deputies later said shots had been exchanged at the shop and an employee was wounded, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

The suspects left the shop in a black Hyundai Genesis, deputies said, and led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase.

The Missouri Highway State Patrol said its officers exchanged fire with the suspects after the vehicle crashed five miles west of Highway 54 and Route 73 southwest of the Lake of the Ozarks.

Callaway County Sheriff's Department Lt. Clay Chism told KOMU 8 News the two suspects now in custody now face charges including felony assault, stealing a motor vehicle and robbery.

"Just a whole gamut of charges," he said, "not to mention they'll have multiple charges in various counties."