Gunshots and stolen cars featured in high speed police chase

2 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, July 30 2015 Jul 30, 2015 Thursday, July 30, 2015 4:23:00 PM CDT July 30, 2015 in News
By: Annie Hammock, KOMU 8 Interactive Director
loading

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A shooting at an auto body shop in Callaway County near the Boone County line triggered a vehicle pursuit which ended in Hickory County about 90 minutes later with an exchange of gunfire.

The Callaway County Sheriff's Department said the string of events started with an armed robbery and car theft in Kansas City. Two male suspects wrecked the stolen black sedan near the auto body shop.

When KOMU 8 News called R. C. Autobody on Jade Road and asked about reports of a shooting, the man who answered said he'd been shot. Deputies later said shots had been exchanged at the shop and an employee was wounded, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

The suspects left the shop in a black Hyundai Genesis, deputies said, and led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase.

The Missouri Highway State Patrol said its officers exchanged fire with the suspects after the vehicle crashed five miles west of Highway 54 and Route 73 southwest of the Lake of the Ozarks.

Callaway County Sheriff's Department Lt. Clay Chism told KOMU 8 News the two suspects now in custody now face charges including felony assault, stealing a  motor vehicle and robbery.

"Just a whole gamut of charges," he said, "not to mention they'll have multiple charges in various counties."

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Stories

More News

Grid
List

Healing Box Project teaching veterans to play guitar
Healing Box Project teaching veterans to play guitar
COLUMBIA - The Truman VA has a new way to help veterans fight the blues by using the blues. ... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, April 17 2018 Apr 17, 2018 Tuesday, April 17, 2018 12:27:00 PM CDT April 17, 2018 in News

Hawley on Greitens charity case: "We have obtained evidence of potential criminal violations"
Hawley on Greitens charity case: "We have obtained evidence of potential criminal violations"
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley's office has turned over evidence to the St. Louis circuit attorney for... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, April 17 2018 Apr 17, 2018 Tuesday, April 17, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT April 17, 2018 in Top Stories

The Latest: House Democrat again asks Greitens to resign
The Latest: House Democrat again asks Greitens to resign
JEFFERSON CITY— The Latest on allegations against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local): 12:15 p.m. The leader... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, April 17 2018 Apr 17, 2018 Tuesday, April 17, 2018 11:07:00 AM CDT April 17, 2018 in Continuous News

The Latest: Attorney general dismisses call for recusal
The Latest: Attorney general dismisses call for recusal
JEFFERSON CITY— The Latest on allegations against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local): 9:20 a.m. A spokeswoman says... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, April 17 2018 Apr 17, 2018 Tuesday, April 17, 2018 10:05:01 AM CDT April 17, 2018 in News

IRS warns of scammers even after filing deadline
IRS warns of scammers even after filing deadline
COLUMBIA – Tax Day is April 17 this year, and the Internal Revenue Service is warning taxpayers that scammers are... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, April 17 2018 Apr 17, 2018 Tuesday, April 17, 2018 8:03:00 AM CDT April 17, 2018 in News

Meetings this week will discuss a tax for short-term rentals like Airbnb
Meetings this week will discuss a tax for short-term rentals like Airbnb
COLUMBIA - During popular events like football games and graduation, hotels and short-term rentals are in great demand. One... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, April 17 2018 Apr 17, 2018 Tuesday, April 17, 2018 3:07:00 AM CDT April 17, 2018 in News

Jefferson City to propose initiative for online shopping use tax
Jefferson City to propose initiative for online shopping use tax
JEFFERSON CITY – A Jefferson City business owner asked the city council to consider putting a municipal use tax for... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, April 16 2018 Apr 16, 2018 Monday, April 16, 2018 9:08:00 PM CDT April 16, 2018 in News

Aging storm water pipes will be replaced soon
Aging storm water pipes will be replaced soon
COLUMBIA - City Council voted Monday evening to approve a seven hundred thousand dollar storm drain replacement plan. The... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, April 16 2018 Apr 16, 2018 Monday, April 16, 2018 7:49:00 PM CDT April 16, 2018 in News

Rural school districts waiting for more broadband funding
Rural school districts waiting for more broadband funding
ELDON - Rural school districts such as Eldon and Fatima are waiting for funding for better broadband from the Missouri... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, April 16 2018 Apr 16, 2018 Monday, April 16, 2018 7:28:00 PM CDT April 16, 2018 in Continuous News

Motorcyclist tries to avoid arrest by going 135 mph, crashes
Motorcyclist tries to avoid arrest by going 135 mph, crashes
MARIES COUNTY - A motorcycle driver with active warrants for his arrest went over 135 mph and later wrecked his... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, April 16 2018 Apr 16, 2018 Monday, April 16, 2018 6:50:00 PM CDT April 16, 2018 in Top Stories

United Way Celebrates Week of the Young Child
United Way Celebrates Week of the Young Child
JEFFERSON CITY - All this week United Way and early childhood educators, students and child care professionals will celebrate the... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, April 16 2018 Apr 16, 2018 Monday, April 16, 2018 6:22:00 PM CDT April 16, 2018 in Continuous News

Greitens attorney asks Hawley to recuse himself
Greitens attorney asks Hawley to recuse himself
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Latest on the investigation of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local): 3:45... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, April 16 2018 Apr 16, 2018 Monday, April 16, 2018 5:53:49 PM CDT April 16, 2018 in Continuous News

Target 8 follow-up: Child abuse and neglect reports fall in Missouri
Target 8 follow-up: Child abuse and neglect reports fall in Missouri
COLUMBIA – For the first time in four years, the number of child abuse and neglect reports in Missouri has... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, April 16 2018 Apr 16, 2018 Monday, April 16, 2018 5:34:00 PM CDT April 16, 2018 in News

Columbia to consider requiring developers to include more affordable housing
Columbia to consider requiring developers to include more affordable housing
COLUMBIA - City council will hear a report, Monday night, at its meeting on inclusionary housing and zoning. Inclusionary... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, April 16 2018 Apr 16, 2018 Monday, April 16, 2018 5:22:00 PM CDT April 16, 2018 in News

Greitens' prosecution: Relying on investigator was a mistake
Greitens' prosecution: Relying on investigator was a mistake
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The "egregious" mistake of relying on a bungling private investigator to help handle the criminal... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, April 16 2018 Apr 16, 2018 Monday, April 16, 2018 4:46:34 PM CDT April 16, 2018 in Continuous News

Two suspects in custody after deadly Sedalia shooting
Two suspects in custody after deadly Sedalia shooting
SEDALIA - The second of two suspects connected to a deadly weekend shooting was booked into the Pettis County Jail... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, April 16 2018 Apr 16, 2018 Monday, April 16, 2018 3:59:00 PM CDT April 16, 2018 in News

Moberly homeless shelter closes until rezoning can be approved
Moberly homeless shelter closes until rezoning can be approved
MOBERLY- HOPE "Help Our People Excel" Mission Shelter closed its doors indefinitely Monday amid a zoning battle with the city.... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, April 16 2018 Apr 16, 2018 Monday, April 16, 2018 3:21:00 PM CDT April 16, 2018 in News

Federal funding secured for local foster care programs
Federal funding secured for local foster care programs
JEFFERSON CITY - Since 2008, the Central Missouri Foster Care and Adoption Association has been working to support the foster... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, April 16 2018 Apr 16, 2018 Monday, April 16, 2018 3:20:00 PM CDT April 16, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 59°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
3pm 61°
4pm 64°
5pm 65°
6pm 63°